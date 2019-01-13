India, the perennial underdogs in the global stage, have surprised everyone with their spirited performances in their first two matches at 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

India started the campaign on a rousing note, thrashing Thailand 4-1, but lost the second match 0-2 to the hosts despite creating so many chances.

Now, Sunil Chhetri & Co will play probably the most important game of their lives when they take on Bahrain in the final group match. And it will decide India's fate in the tournament.

Here's all you need to know about the match:

Match: India vs Bahrain, Group A match

Date: January 14 (Monday)

Time: 9:30 PM IST; 8:00 PM Local

Venue: Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah

TV Guide: Star Sports Network and Doordarshan in India; beIN Sports in Arab League; beIN MAX 1 and beIN MAX 2 in UAE; Channel 7 in Thailand

Live Streaming: Hotstar and JioTV in India

Match referee: Ilgiz Tantashev (Uzbekistan)

FIFA Rankings

India: 96th

Bahrain: 116th

Best Finishes

India: Runners-up in 1964

Bahrain: Fourth place in 2004

Head-to-head

India have won just one match against Bahrain in seven matches played so far between the two countries. That win (2-0) had come in an international friendly in Bahrain in October 1979 with striker Shabir Ali scoring both the goals. Bahrain have won on five occasions while one match had ended in a draw.

Prediction

India 2-2 Bahrain

Likely XIs

India (4-4-1-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Subhasish Bose, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal; Halicharan Narzary, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Kumam; Sunil Chhetri; Ashique Kuruniyan

Key players: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Coach: Stephen Constantine (England)

Bahrain (4-2-3-1): Sayed Shubbar Alawi; Ahmed Juma, Waleed Al Hayam, Hamad Al-Shamsan, Sayed Redha Issa; Sayed Dhiya Saeed, Komail Al Aswad; Abdulwahab Al Safi, Ali Madan, Jamal Rasheed; Mohamed Al Romaihi

Key players: Abdulla Yusuf Helal, Ali Madan

Coach: Miroslav Soukup (Czech Republic)

Squads

India: GK - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (JSW Bengaluru FC), Vishal Kaith (FC Pune City), Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC); DF - Ranjan Salam (East Bengal), Subhasish Bose (Mumbai City FC), Sarthak Golui (FC Pune City), Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters), Pritam Kotal (Delhi Dynamos), Narayan Das (Delhi Dynamos), Anas Edathodika (Kerala Blasters); MF - Germanpreet Singh (Chennaiyin FC), Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin FC), Vinit Rai (Delhi Dynamos), Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan (FC Pune City), Pronay Halder (ATK), Udanta Kumam (JSW Bengaluru FC), Rowllin Borgers (NorthEast United), Jackichand Telem (FC Goa), Halicharan Narzary (Kerala Blasters); FW - Forwards: Sumeet Passi (Jamshedpur FC), Balwant Singh (ATK), Sunil Chhetri (JSW Bengaluru FC), Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin FC)

Baharain: GK - Sayed Shubbar Alawi (Najma), Yusuf Habib Hasan (Malkiyah), Abdulkarim Fardan Abdulkarim (Riffa); DF - Sayed Mahdi Baqer (Nasr), Waleed Mohamed Alhayam (Muharraq), Hamad Mahmood Alshamsan (Riffa), Ahmed Merza Moosa (Hidd), Ahmed Ali Juma (Muharraq), Sayed Redha Isa (Riffa), Ahmed Mubarak Bughammar (Hidd), Ahmed Abdulla Ali (Najma); MF - Sayed Dhiya Saeed (Nasr), Abdulwahab Ali Alsafi (Muharraq), Mohamed Jasim Marhoon (Riffa), Ali Jaafar Madan (Najma), Ali Abdula Haram (Riffa), Jasim Ahmed Alshaikh (Ahli), Komail Hasan Alaswad (Riffa), Jamal Rashed Abdulrahman (Muharraq); FW - Mahdi Faisal Alhumaidan (Ahli), Abdulla Yusuf Helal (Bohemians 1905), Mohamed Saad Alromaihi (Manama), Sami Mohamed Alhusaini (East Riffa)