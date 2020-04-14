AB De Villiers Uncertain Of T20 World Cup Participation If Postponed

Former South African captain AB de Villiers admitted that he is uncertain of his participation in the T20 World Cup should the tournament be postponed to next year. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen sporting events around the world come to a standstill and put question marks on whether the 2020 T20 World Cup can still be held on schedule in Australia.

The tournament is set to start on October 18 and the final is scheduled for November 15.

"If the tournament is postponed to next year, a whole lot of things will change," De Villiers told South Africa's Rapport newspaper.

"At the moment I feel available but, at the same time, I don't know how my body will feel then and if I will be fit.

"If I am 100 per cent as good as I want to be, then I will be available. But if I am not, I won't open myself up to that because I am not the type of person who does things at 80 per cent."

Constantly rated as one of the greatest ever South African batsman and one of the best in the world in limited overs, De Villiers abrupty announced his retirement from international cricket citing fatigue in 2018 but has since expressed his desire to make a comeback in limited-overs cricket.

South African coach Mark Boucher had said that he would be open to allowing De Villiers to return to the international fold if the latter is ready for it. The 36-year-old said that he will make himself available for South Africa's tours before the World Cup should they go through to earn a place in the squad.

"I'll have to do the trials and show (coach Mark) Boucher I'm still good enough. They should choose me because I'm really better than the guy next to me," he said.

"I've never been the type of person who felt I should get just what I wanted. I can't walk into the team. Like every other player, I have to work for my place and deserve it."