Aakash Chopra Not A Fan Of Virat Kohli's IPL Captaincy, But Goes To Great Length To Defend The India Captain

Virat Kohli endured yet another disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) season as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could only reach the play-offs in the 2020 edition. And the future of Kohli's RCB captaincy has become a massive talking point in cricket circles. Now, former India opener Aakash Chopra has shared his views. (More Cricket News)

Defending Kohli's performance as a skipper, Chopra asked "would RCB have won IPL 2020 if anyone else was captain?" But his defence came with a rider.

Sharing his views in his latest Facebook video, Chopra however said that he's "not a fan of Kohli’s captaincy," but added, "RCB reached the last 4. They may not have played great to reach there but they reached at least. They may have lost to SRH there but their overall performance was alright."

Kohli's failure as a captain in the world's premier T20 league has made fans and pundits wonder if it's time for the 32-year-old to resign as the skipper of RCB. And Chopra, putting for his views in an impartial manner, said: “There is a question that because Kohli has been the captain of RCB for 8 years, and the team is not able to win, then he should be removed and that he should also be removed as the Indian T20 captain.”

Virat Kohli's larger than life persona somehow fizzles out in the IPL. And the 2020 season was no different. Kohli & Co started the tournament brilliantly and even fought for the top spot in points table. But they could only finish fourth.

Kohli's been leading RCB for eight seasons and their best effort came in 2016, runners-up to

Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was truly Kohli's season. He scored 973 runs.

But now, pundits and fans wonder if a team is as good as its leader, or a leader is as good as the

team.

Meanwhile, his great contemporary Rohit Sharma has won it five times as a captain.

Intriguingly, Rohit's unprecedented success with the Mumbai Indian's team has led critics to question Kohli's leadership.

Another former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who himself led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles, had strongly suggested that Rohit should be given a chance to lead the national T20 team. And Chopra was clearly against Gambhir's suggestion.

He even asked fans and critics to do "objective analysis" and put aside "agenda and vendetta".

