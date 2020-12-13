33 Teams To Compete For Five Spots As ICC Confirms Road to 2022 U-19 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the rescheduled qualification pathway to the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in the West Indies, where 33 teams will compete for five World Cup spots on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

The 14th edition of the event which takes place in the West Indies in early 2022 will involve Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe by virtue of their top 11 finish in the 2020 edition.

The remaining five spots will be determined by regional qualification. Qualification for the 2022 edition have been delayed by a year due to COVID-19.

The 33 spots will be decided by seven regional events starting in June 2021.

Due to the depth in strength in the Africa and Asia regions, a two-division qualification pathway will take place.

Teams from the other three regions, Americas, EAP and Europe will have a one division qualifying process, with the winner of each regional Qualifier claiming one of the five coveted places.

The road to the West Indies, which showcases the future stars of cricket, will begin in Tanzania with the Africa Division 2 in June 2021.

The hosts, Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda and Sierra Leone will be fighting for two spots to join Namibia, Nigeria and Uganda in the Africa Qualifier in September 2021. The qualifier will be hosted by Nigeria, who competed in their first ever ICC event at the U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2020. The top team from the September event will secure their spot in the West Indies.

The Asia region which also has two divisions will see two qualifiers from Bhutan, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Thailand in Division 2 join Malaysia, Nepal and UAE nine in the Asia Qualifier to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates with the top team qualifying for the West Indies.

The top team from the remaining qualifiers East-Asia Pacific, Europe and Americas will make up the Men’s U-19 Cricket World Cup line-up.

In Europe, Scotland will host the Qualifier from 30 July to August 5 and will compete alongside Denmark, Guernsey, Ireland, Jersey and the Netherlands for the World Cup spot. USA will host the Americas Qualifier and will be joined by Argentina, Bermuda and Canada between 18 and 25 August 2021.

Finally, the EAP qualifier which consists of Indonesia, PNG, Vanuatu and hosts Japan will take place between September 28 and October 4, with the winner booking their ticket to the West Indies.

Europe’s originally scheduled Division 2 event was cancelled following extensive consultation with participating members, as the only available window for hosting did not provide a suitable environment for the staging of an international pathway event.

“The ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup showcases the future stars of our game, with many top-class cricketers around the world having featured at this event. The qualification pathway also provides teams with the opportunity to display their progression at this level, with the likes of Japan and Nigeria qualifying for the last edition of the Men’s U19 CWC for the first time ever. With 33 teams in the running for five World Cup spots I am sure we will see a highly competitive series of events and the emergence of players that will become household names in the future,” said ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley.

All events are subject to COVID-19 arrangements if required at that time.

Event - ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Division 2 Qualifier

Host - Tanzania

Dates - June 2021

Participating Teams - Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania

Event - ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifier

Host - Scotland

Dates - July 30 – August 5, 2021

Participating Teams - Denmark, Guernsey, Ireland, Jersey, Netherlands, Scotland

Event - ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Americas Qualifier

Host - USA

Dates- August 18 - 25, 2021

Participating Teams - Argentina, Bermuda, Canada, USA

Event - ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier

Host - Nigeria

Dates - September 2021

Participating Teams - Namibia, Nigeria, Uganda, Africa Qualifier x2

Event - ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup EAP Qualifier

Host - Japan

Dates - September 28 – October 4, 2021

Participating Teams - Indonesia, Japan, PNG, Vanuatu

Event - ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier

Host - TBC

Dates - TBC

Participating Teams - Bhutan, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand

Event - ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Qualifier

Host - United Arab Emirates

Dates - TBC

Participating Teams - Malaysia, Nepal, UAE, Asia Qualifier x2

Event - ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup

Host - West Indies

Dates - Q1 2022

Participating Teams - Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Qualifiers x5

