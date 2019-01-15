﻿
21-Year-Old Cricketer Dies During Warm-Up Session In Kolkata

Aniket Sharma had joined the Paikpara Sporting Club in Kolkata last year and according to his coach was a fine talent.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 January 2019
Representative Image
A 21-year-old cricketer died due to a possible cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He collapsed on the field during a warm-up session and was rushed to a hospital.

Aniket Sharma, who played for Paikpara Sporting Club, was brought dead to a city hospital. He is survived by his mother and father.

"We were all there on the field, warming up. He wanted to play football for some time. While warming up, he suddenly collapsed on the field and we rushed him to the hospital," a teammate said.

A southpaw who could also bowl right-arm off spin, Aniket joined the club last year and according to his coach was a fine talent.

"He was a good cricketer. He came here for the first time last year. He was a brilliant team man and a good fielder too. We are shocked, to say the least," the coach said.

Aniket's club Paikpara were slated to take on Milan Samiti in a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) First Division League match.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident and it is shocking to all of us. We are trying to postpone the match which is scheduled for tomorrow," CAB Joint Secretary Avishek Dalmiya told IANS.

Aniket's body will be sent for post mortem, police sources said.

IANS

