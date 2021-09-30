Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

10-Plus Rio Olympics Boxing Bouts Manipulated For ‘Money’, Reveals Investigation; AIBA Promises Clean-Up

Referees, judges and technical officials for the World Championships in Belgrade next month now face tough selection criteria, including background and other checks.

10-Plus Rio Olympics Boxing Bouts Manipulated For ‘Money’, Reveals Investigation; AIBA Promises Clean-Up
In total, 14 Rio Olympics bouts in 2016 have come under scanner that included two finals. | Olympics

Trending

10-Plus Rio Olympics Boxing Bouts Manipulated For ‘Money’, Reveals Investigation; AIBA Promises Clean-Up
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T22:22:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 10:22 pm

More than 10 bouts in the 2016 Rio Olympics boxing competition were manipulated for ‘money’ and other ‘perceived benefits’, an independent investigation has revealed, prompting the International Boxing Association (AIBA) to promise a ‘tough’ selection process for referees and judges at the upcoming men’s world championship. (Other Sports News)

The first phase report of the McLaren Global Sport Solutions' independent investigation into boxing, which was accessed by PTI, has been handed to AIBA and revealed that ‘a system for the manipulation of bouts by officials existed at Rio’. In all, 14 bouts came under the scanner, including two finals.

“It was a complete reversal of Santa Clause's myth of the naughty and the nice. The naughty were gifted an appointment at Rio because they were willing, or under pressure to support any request for manipulation, while the nice were left out,” the report noted referring to the dubious appointment of officials at the Games.

The damning findings of the investigation stated that conspiracy to manipulate Rio results dated back as far back as before the London Olympics of 2012 and that a trial run was carried out during the qualifying events for the 2016 edition.

“Bouts were manipulated for money, perceived benefit of AIBA, or to thank National Federations and their Olympic committees, and, on occasion, hosts of competitions for their financial support and political backing,” it stated.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

“The investigation to date has concluded that such manipulation involved significant six figure sums on occasion. The manipulation methodology relied upon corruption within the cadre of corrupted R&Js (referees and judges) and the Draw Commission,” it added.

The AIBA promised a thorough clean-up and more stringent mechanism to appoint referees and judges. “AIBA noted the findings regarding the Rio 2016 boxing tournament with concern and confirmed that extensive reforms have been implemented to ensure sporting integrity at current AIBA competitions,” the body, which is trying to regain affiliation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), stated.

Referees, judges and technical officials being appointed to the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia from October 24 now face tough selection criteria, including background and other checks conducted by MGSS, which is headed by Professor Richard McLaren.
The report said that the then AIBA head Ching-Kuo Wu held direct responsibility for the fiasco in Rio. The investigation found that there were two bouts that caused the "system to publicly collapse."

The first was the infamous bantamweight quarter-final in which World and European Champion Michael Conlan lost to Vladimir Nikitin from Russia despite pummelling him in the ring. Conlan had famously abused the referees and judges on camera before going professional.

The other was a gold medal heavyweight match between Russia's Evgeny Tischenko and Kazakhstan's Vasily Levit, which the latter lost despite his clear dominance.

“These two bouts were the catalyst for the house of cards to come crashing down. The first blow was (IOC President) Thomas Bach refusing to undertake the medal ceremony in the heavyweight gold medal match, despite having been scheduled to do so,” the report noted.

McLaren was appointed by AIBA to investigate and suggest reforms in governance, and sporting and financial integrity, as demanded by the IOC, which recently stated that there are deep concerns about boxing's future in the Olympic roster going forward.

McLaren is investigating not only the Rio Olympics boxing tournament but also all key events till now to reach full transparency. The Rio Games boxing competition was marred by allegations of dubious judging and led to the suspension of over 30 officials.

“Professor McLaren and his team have identified a system for manipulating the results of bouts at the Rio 2016 boxing tournament. I am determined to ensure that boxers receive a fair fight,” said AIBA president Umar Kremlev.

“This determination is demonstrated by AIBA's clear commitment to uncovering the truth and acting on it. We must now carefully examine the report and see what steps are needed to ensure justice. What is important is that we make sure the mechanisms are in place to show that results are above suspicion,” he added.

Kremlev became involved in amateur boxing as Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation in 2017, before joining the AIBA board in 2018 and becoming President in 2020. MGSS will continue investigating more recent boxing tournaments and also the ‘activity of individuals previously involved in the management and administration of AIBA’.

“AIBA hired Professor McLaren because we have nothing to hide,” continued Kremlev. “We will work to incorporate any helpful recommendations that are made. We will also take legal advice with regard to what action is possible against those found to have participated in any manipulation.

“There should be no place in the AIBA family for anyone who has fixed a fight.”

Tags

PTI Other Sports AIBA (Boxing) AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships Rio Olympics 2016 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Finishes In Style Vs SRH as Chennai Super Kings Sail Into Playoffs

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Finishes In Style Vs SRH as Chennai Super Kings Sail Into Playoffs

Olivier Giroud Left Out Of France Squad For Nations League Semifinal Vs Belgium

West Bromwich Albion Supporter Jailed For 8 Weeks For Racist Post On Facebook

‘Carried A Pink Ball For Last Three Months, Don’t Know Why’, Says Smriti Mandhana

IPL 2021: All eyes on Venkatesh Iyer Vs Ravi Bishnoi Duel As Upbeat KKR Face Punjab Kings

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink-Ball Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport as India Finish Day 1 On 132/1

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu Fashion Six-Wicket Win As Chennai Super Kings Seal Playoff Berth - Highlights

A Question of Morality? How Ravichandran Ashwin-Eoin Morgan IPL Spat Has Boiled Over

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Advertisement

More from Sports

Qatar To Host First-Ever Formula One Grand Prix In November

Qatar To Host First-Ever Formula One Grand Prix In November

Olympic Bronze Medallist Indian Hockey Star Birendra Lakra Announces Retirement

Olympic Bronze Medallist Indian Hockey Star Birendra Lakra Announces Retirement

Olympic Bronze Medallist India's Rupinder Pal Singh Retires From International Hockey

Olympic Bronze Medallist India's Rupinder Pal Singh Retires From International Hockey

IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Admits To Errors, Says 'We Don't Play Blame Game In RR'

IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Admits To Errors, Says 'We Don't Play Blame Game In RR'

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu To Remain Punjab Congress Chief Till 2022 Polls

Navjot Singh Sidhu To Remain Punjab Congress Chief Till 2022 Polls

Harish Manav / Following a crucial meeting between Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi, it appears Sidhu is likely to remain President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee till February next year.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

IPL 2021, SRH Vs CSK: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Upset Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2021, SRH Vs CSK: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Upset Chennai Super Kings?

After beating Rajasthan Royals, SRH will look for their second straight win in UAE leg of IPL 2021. Follow here live cricket scores of SRH vs CSK.

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Outlook Web Desk / Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not be treated in this 'humiliating' manner by Congress.

Advertisement