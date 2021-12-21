Sports Ministry Issued 6,801.30 Crore For Multiple Sports Development Schemes In Last 5 Years

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced that his ministry has released a sum of Rs 6,801.30 crore under various sports development schemes in the last five years.

"During the last five years, a sum of Rs 7,072.28 crore was allocated and a sum of Rs 6,801.30 crore was released under the various sports development schemes of this Ministry," Thakur informed in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Sports is a state subject and thus the responsibility to make sports accessible to the masses at the village level rests primarily with the State/Union Territory Governments with the Centre supplementing their efforts.

However, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports runs the following schemes for the development of sports in the country, including at the village level: (i) Khelo India Scheme; (ii) Assistance to National Sports Federations; (iii) Special Awards to Winners in International Sports Events and their Coaches; (iv) National Sports Awards; (v) Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons; (vi) Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Sports Welfare Fund; (vii) National Sports Development Fund; and (viii) Running Sports Training Centres through Sports Authority of India. (SAI).

Funds are allocated scheme-wise, not State/UT-wise.

(With PTI Inputs)