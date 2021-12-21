Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Sports Ministry Issued 6,801.30 Crore For Multiple Sports Development Schemes In Last 5 Years

Anurag Thakur, who took over from Kiren Rijiju as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports earlier this year, said that Rs 7,072.28 was allocated to the ministry.

2021-12-21T19:17:35+05:30
Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 7:17 pm

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced that his ministry has released a sum of Rs 6,801.30 crore under various sports development schemes in the last five years.

 "During the last five years, a sum of Rs 7,072.28 crore was allocated and a sum of Rs 6,801.30 crore was released under the various sports development schemes of this Ministry," Thakur informed in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Sports is a state subject and thus the responsibility to make sports accessible to the masses at the village level rests primarily with the State/Union Territory Governments with the Centre supplementing their efforts.

(With PTI Inputs)

Anurag Thakur India India Sports Sports Ministry
