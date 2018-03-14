The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 March 2018 Last Updated at 4:02 pm National

Special CBI Court Discharges Maran Brothers In Illegal Telephone Exchange Case

The central agency had alleged that Dayanidhi had caused a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer.
Outlook Web Bureau
Special CBI Court Discharges Maran Brothers In Illegal Telephone Exchange Case
File Photo
Special CBI Court Discharges Maran Brothers In Illegal Telephone Exchange Case
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

A special CBI court in Chennai on Wednesday discharged former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi and other accused in the "illegal" telephone exchange case.

Special judge S Natarajan allowed the petitions filed by the Maran brothers and others seeking their discharge, holding that there was no prima facie case against them.

The judge had on March 9 reserved orders for Wednesday in the case.

Advertisement opens in new window

The CBI had alleged that an illegal private telephone exchange was set up at the city residence of Dayanidhi during 2004-06 when he was the telecom minister and it was used for the business transactions involving the Sun Network owned by his brother Kalanithi.

The central agency had alleged that Dayanidhi had caused a loss of Rs 1.78 crore to the exchequer.

Other accused who have been discharged are former BSNL general manager K Brahmanathan, former deputy general manager M P Velusamy, Dayanidhi Maran's private secretary Gauthaman, and Sun TV officials.

During the hearing of the discharge petitions, the Maran brothers and others argued that they were innocent and did not commit any irregularities as alleged by the prosecution.

Senior counsel Kabil Sibal, who had appeared for the Maran brothers, had contended that the case was foisted on them.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dayanidhi Maran Delhi - New Delhi Chennai Tamil Nadu Telecom Scams/Frauds/Rackets National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : World Bank Projects India's GDP Growth At 7.3 Per Cent For FY19
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters