Sonali Bendre, Battling Cancer, Says 'I Am Taking This One Day At A Time'

Actor Sonali Bendre, who recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer, on Tuesday said she is taking her time to deal with the rough road ahead.

On July 4, the 43-year-old actor divulged she has "high grade cancer" and is currently undergoing treatment in New York.

Bendre took to Instagram to express gratitude to fans, followers and members of the film fraternity for the constant "outpouring of love".

The actor, who had called the diagnosis a "curveball" they did not see coming, said, "Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I'm taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I'm trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook...

"Literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it's my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you're going through."

Bendre said she is happy to know that she is not alone in these difficult times.

"I'm especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage..." she said quoting her favourite author Isabel Allende, that "The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome".

The actor also shared a video in which she appears emotional as she gets her long locks chopped into a short crop. She also shared a series of pictures after her haircut, one of them which featured her husband, producer Goldie Behl.

Last week, Bendre shared a lengthy note about being diagnosed with cancer on her social media accounts.