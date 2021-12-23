Some Personal Finance Tips That Can Help Deal With Post-Pandemic Challenges

Covid-19 pandemic has taught us the need to appropriately plan and deal with one's financial records towards building a protected future. While health has become the primary concern, people are always trying to have a proper financial plan to deal with emergencies. Here are some of the tips to have a proper financial plan in place in the post-pandemic time.

Start Early Wealth Planning-

A bad plan is still better than a no plan. As soon as you start your first job, schedule a meeting with a professional wealth advisor. Based on your personal and professional goals, they will formulate an achievable financial plan for you.

Create a Contingency Fund-

The pandemic brought economic chaos across the globe. People lost their jobs, companies went bankrupt and economically weaker sections suffered the most. Therefore, it is prudent to set up a contingency fund that needs to be equivalent to your annual salary. One could keep an overdraft facility against Mutual Funds (MFs) to get instant liquidity in times of urgent financial needs. This fund will safeguard you against future exigency. Furthermore, you should also focus on those asset classes that can be liquidated round the clock.

Financially Secure Family Members and Assets

There was a large section of our society who didn’t avail requisite insurance cover to secure the future of their dependents.

Indian Health Insurance Market continues to remain highly underpenetrated with a minuscule health insurance penetration of only 0.36 percent of GDP in 2019, compared to the global average of approx. 2.0 percent of GDP. The post-Covid era will significantly enhance people’s awareness regarding sufficient health insurance cover for themselves and their families.



Invest for The Long Term –

Rising inflation has made conservative investment themes completely obsolete. Therefore, it is recommended to make strategic asset allocation of your hard-earned money into long-term and sustainable investments that generate better returns to overcome diminishing purchasing power.

Create a Parallel Income Stream-

There was a time when people planned their retirement in their late 50’s or early 60’s. But these days, many youngsters are investing to create parallel income streams so that they can retire early to pursue their passions. Specifically after Covid, it is highly recommended to plan investments in such a way that you have a regular parallel income as per your life’s plan.

Improve Financial Discipline-

Current marketing initiatives compel people to increase their spending on unnecessary impulsive purchases and become a part of your perennial credit card debt trap. It’s time to change this habit and segment your expenditure into necessities, needs, and luxury expenditure.

Most of us spend first then save and end up investing the remaining. Whereas successful and rich people first plan regular expenditure on necessities and important needs and then spend it on their investments.

Let Your Money Work –

Money can do wonders if you channelize it in the right direction in a rational manner. Seek advice from certified wealth advisors to reap the full potential of your money. Whether to create better returns or to optimise the financing, several methods could make your money work more effectively for your glorious future.

Investing Globally is The Right Move!

Smart investing is tied in with lessening the risks while augmenting returns. The stunt lies in the diversification of your portfolio for some stable assets, balanced by fast-developing securities.

With a wise blend of securities, you have a decent shot at multiplying your profits or returns while participating in an intriguing and fast-evolving investment avenue that offers a wide range of choices.

Curate Your Retirement Corpus

Pre-retirement, you would require to invest in financial schemes that provide regular income for you when you retire. You usually invest a lump sum and the corpus is invested in various instruments to provide you monthly income. You can use multiple retirement products such as the National Pension Scheme(NPS), Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF), Equities, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Bonds, and many more of the likes before your retirement. There are other financial products that you can also invest such as Monthly Income Schemes (MIS), Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS), Reverse Mortgage, Pensions, Liquid Funds and FDs and many more such services that will help you create the retirement corpus that will help you continue your lifestyle

Set, Improve & Control Your Financial Goals-

For financial goals, it is imperative to channelise the monetary resources and expenditure in the right direction to achieve the objective in a time-bound manner. Continuous improvement (Kaizen) and control over a period will be instrumental in early accomplishments.

There are so many uncertainties about new Covid variants, natural disasters, rising inflation, health disorders against several myriad opportunities. We need to plan life more systematically to prepare for worst-case scenarios to overcome the impact of Covid like the prolonged era of extreme morbidity.

The author is the Managing Director, Alankit.

