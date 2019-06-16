﻿
Rajasthan's Suman Rao Crowned Miss India 2019

20-year-old Suman, a college student, will represent India at Miss World 2019 in Thailand.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 June 2019
Suman Rao was crowned Miss India 2019
2019-06-16T11:40:14+0530

Suman Rao from Rajasthan has won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. 

Shivani Jadhav from Chhattisgarh clinched Femina Miss Grand India 2019 title and Shreya Shanker from Bihar won Miss India United Continents 2019 title during the grand finale of the beauty pageant on Saturday.

20-year-old Suman, a college student, will represent India at Miss World 2019 in Thailand.

"When you get yourself determined towards a particular goal in life, every single nerve and fibre of your body starts working into that direction for a victorious journey," she said in an interview.

The prestigious event was adjudged by Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza alongside actress Huma Qureshi, Chitrangada Singh, fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock and Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri among others.

During the event, film stars like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Mouni Roy enthralled the audience with their dance performances.

The event was hosted by the Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Manish Paul.

(IANS)

