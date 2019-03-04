﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Producer Saurabh Tewari Joins Bhartiya Janta Party

Producer Saurabh Tewari Joins Bhartiya Janta Party

Well-known television personality Saurabh Tewari entered into active politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party

Outlook Web Bureau 04 March 2019
Producer Saurabh Tewari Joins Bhartiya Janta Party
Producer Saurabh Tewari Joins Bhartiya Janta Party
outlookindia.com
2019-03-04T14:22:34+0530

Eminent television personality Saurabh Tewari has formally joined Bhartiya Janta Party today on 3rd March in a function organised in Mumbai. Saurabh joined the party in the presence of BJP's Mumbai president Ashish Shelar and Vice President Poonam Dhillon and party spokesperson Tuhin Sinha.

A successful TV producer for two decades, Tewari was instrumental in launching and heading the content team of some channels of Viacom 18 and made shows like 'Madhubala', 'Mahek', 'Rangrasiya', 'Krishna Chali London' and others.

"It's high time that individuals from all sections of society come forward and actively contribute and participate in the mainstream politics, and help in shaping up the nation," Tewari said.

Shelar expressed confidence that Tewari's entry would expand the BJP's outreach among the intellectuals and entertainment industry professionals in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

Speaking with IANS, Tewari ruled out joining electoral politics at present. "Currently, I will focus on campaigning for the party in whatever role and responsibilities I am assigned. I feel it's imperative that intellectuals enter the political arena for nation-building," he added.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Entertainment Indian Polity Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Crunch Time For Santiago Solari As 13-Time Champions Left Relying On Europe Again
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters