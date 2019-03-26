Christian Louboutin Reinvents Peshawari Chappals As 'Imran Sandals'

Luxury French shoemaker, Christian Louboutin, has reinvented the famous Peshawari chappals and has named his latest creation the "Imran sandals", the media reported.

The Dawn report said on Sunday that it was not immediately clear if the latest creation was named after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan because of his fondness for Peshawari chappals or whether they were a homage to Louboutin's Pakistani friend, artist Imran Qureshi.

Besides the trademark red soles, the sandals have studs and the Louboutin logo. In 2014, British menswear designer Paul Smith found himself in hot waters when he replicated the Peshwari chappals as his own and sold them in the market for a whopping 300 pounds.

As a result, the brand changed the shoe's description on its website to "inspired by Peshawari Chappal".

IANS