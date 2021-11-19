Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal Welcomes PM's Move To Repeal The Three Farm Laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an official announcement, declared that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws which had been at the center of protests by farmers for the past year.

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal Welcomes PM's Move To Repeal The Three Farm Laws
Shiromani Akali Dal Chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal Welcomes PM's Move To Repeal The Three Farm Laws | PTI

Trending

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal Welcomes PM's Move To Repeal The Three Farm Laws
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T20:37:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 8:37 pm

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing three contentious farm laws was welcomed by Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal  saying, rightful agitations have always succeeded.

 "Wholeheartedly welcome the decision on repeal of 3 farming Black Laws. @Akali_Dal is particularly grateful that Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purb was chosen to announce it. I hope this decision unites the nation, which has seen much temper due to the protests. I only wish the Prime Minister would have taken the decision when @Akali_Dal had raised the issue at the time of enactment of these #FarmLaws. A lot would have been different then. Now I urge @PMOIndia to take it forward by withdrawing the cases against farmers,"  Badal said in a tweet.

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief, who attended the ceremony to mark the culmination of an "akhand path" on the occasion of Gurpurab at the Tittarsar Sahib gurdwara here, said Punjabis had proved their resolve by uniting as one against the “black” laws, forcing the Centre to repeal them.

Badal said the victory had, however, come at a great loss. "We have lost over 700 farmers who were martyred during the course of this agitation. Farmers braved all odds during the last one year, be it the inclement weather to pressure to lift their dharna. They, however, stood their ground and continued the democratic protest for their rights, which has been recognised as one of the most peaceful protests the world over," he said. Asked whether there was any possibility of forging alliance again with the BJP, Badal ruled it out and said, "We have a tie-up with the BSP and that will continue."

Meanwhile, former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal dubbed Modi's announcement as a "victory of farmers". "We have received 'apaar baksheesh' of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab by the repeal of 3 farm laws. It's a victory of farmers who withstood inclement weather, repression & defamation but stood strong. I salute the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives for this cause," she said in a tweet.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at three Delhi borders since last November with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Sukhbir Singh Badal India Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Farm Laws Withdrawal
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: Rohit, Rahul Give India Good Start

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: Rohit, Rahul Give India Good Start

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 in Ranchi today. India won the first match in Jaipur.

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Vikas Pathak / The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Advertisement