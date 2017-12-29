The Website
29 December 2017

Shikhar Dhawan Left Fuming After Wife, Kids Not Allowed To Board Flight To South Africa, Emirates Airline Denies Allegations

The batsman took to Twitter and said that the airlines asked for some documents of his wife Aesha and children as identification proofs and added that the airlines did not inform them beforehand about it
Outlook Web Bureau
Photo soource:Facebook/Shikar Dhawan
The Emirates Airline on Friday rejected Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan's allegations of "unprofessional" behaviour and said it acted according to South African laws.

Earlier in the day, Indian opener Dhawan accused the Emirates Airline of "unprofessional" behaviour and alleged that the Airline stopped his family from boarding the connecting flight from Dubai en route Cape Town, where India is set to open their Test tour against South Africa.

The left-handed batsman took to Twitter and said that the airlines asked for some documents of his wife Aesha and children as identification proofs and added that the airlines did not inform them beforehand about it.

"They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn't @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates' employee was being rude for no reason at all," he wrote in another tweet.

In response, Emirate Airline issued a statement and clarified, "Since 1 June 2015, according to South African regulations, anyone travelling to the country with a minor under 18 needs to prove parenthood or guardianship - while adults travelling alone with their children need to show that they have the consent of their non-travelling partner."

"Like all airlines, we must comply with the laws of every country in which we operate and this is a shared responsibility with passengers, who are required to hold valid travel documents for all countries on their itinerary," the statement further read.

India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is against the Proteas, with the first Test starting January 5.

(ANI)

