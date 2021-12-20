Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Shakun Batra's upcoming film titled 'Gehraiyaan', to release on Amazon Prime Video

The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Batra’s Jouska Films.

Shakun Batra's upcoming film titled 'Gehraiyaan', to release on Amazon Prime Video
Film 'Gehraiyaan' starring Deepika Padukone and others is set to premiere in January 2022.

Shakun Batra's upcoming film titled 'Gehraiyaan', to release on Amazon Prime Video
2021-12-20T11:32:56+05:30
Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 11:32 am

Filmmaker Shakun Batra's upcoming film, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, is set to have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022.

Titled "Gehraiyaan", the film is billed as a drama about "complex modern relationships". It also features Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

According to the makers, the Amazon Original is a relationship drama that dives into the "depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path". Johar described "Gehraiyaan" as an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships.

The filmmaker said Batra, known for films like "Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu" and the acclaimed 2016 drama "Kapoor & Sons", has done a "phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions".

"That, combined with the cast’s earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story. We’re thrilled to premiere 'Gehraiyaan' on to Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following 'Shershaah' and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one’s ambition, goals, and struggles, will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world," Johar said in a statement.

Batra said he views "Gehraiyaan" as a journey into the "intricacies of relationships", a mirror into modern adult relationships.

"How we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film very closely and I am looking forward to receiving the reactions," the director said.

Manish Menghani, head of content licensing for Amazon Prime Video, said the film will not only resonate with their customers but also cater to cinephiles, who appreciate "nuanced storytelling".

"It is a truly special story, masterfully woven by Shakun Batra, who once again showcases his ability to portray complex human emotions. The movie further strengthens our partnership with Dharma Productions and we’re thrilled to bring this heartfelt tale to our customers worldwide," the statement read.

With inputs from PTI.

