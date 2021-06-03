June 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »   »  Serum Institute Seeks Permission From DCGI To Manufacture Covid Vaccine Sputnik V

Serum Institute Seeks Permission From DCGI To Manufacture Covid Vaccine Sputnik V

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is currently being manufactured in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

03 June 2021, Last Updated at 12:02 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Serum Institute Seeks Permission From DCGI To Manufacture Covid Vaccine Sputnik V
The Pune-based Serum Institute has also sought approval for test analysis and examination.
(File Photo)
Serum Institute Seeks Permission From DCGI To Manufacture Covid Vaccine Sputnik V
outlookindia.com
2021-06-03T12:02:47+05:30

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the country, sources said on Thursday.

"The Serum Institute of India (SII) put up an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday seeking permission to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India," a source said.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is currently being manufactured in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The Pune-based Serum Institute has also sought approval for test analysis and examination.

The SII has already told the government that it will be able to manufacture and supply 10 crore Covishield doses in June, while it is also manufacturing the Novavax vaccine, the regulatory clearance for which is awaited from the United States.

The vaccine was given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the DCGI in April.

A consignment of 30 lakh doses of Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

(PTI) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Place On Record Criteria For Assessment Of Class 12 Students: SC To CBSE, ICSE

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos