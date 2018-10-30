﻿
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Blessed With Baby Boy

Sania delivered the child early on Tuesday morning, and both mother and child were well.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 October 2018
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Blessed With Baby Boy
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Blessed With Baby Boy
2018-10-30T09:08:31+0530
Tennis star Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik were blessed with a baby boy on Tuesday.

Sania delivered the child early on Tuesday morning, and both mother and child were well.

Shoaib tweeted: "Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled #BabyMirzaMalik."

Sania married Shoaib in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony on April 12, 2010.


IANS

 

 

