﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Imtiaz Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Attend The Special Screening Of 'Manto'

Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Imtiaz Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Attend The Special Screening Of 'Manto'

Bollywood’s crème de la crème, Rekha, Imtiaz Ali, Deepti Naval, Shabana Azmi and others attended a special screening of Nandita Das’s film ‘Manto’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Outlook Web Bureau 18 September 2018
Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Imtiaz Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Attend The Special Screening Of 'Manto'
outlookindia.com
2018-09-18T10:20:41+0530

Manto is creating lot of buzz among the audience since its trailer release. Makers of the film hosted the special screening on Monday.

Bollywood celebrities including Rekha, Imtiaz Ali, Deepti Naval, Shabana Azmi and others attended a special screening of the film "Manto" starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Indo-Pakistani, Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto.

The other attendants were Shaad Ali, Rasika Dugal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mita Vashisht, Ila Arun,
Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Ali Fazal, Rahul Bose, Ajit Andhare, Ishita Chauhan, Isha Koppikar, Sonali Kulkarni, Resul Pookutty, Jim Sarbh, Vikramaditya Motwane, Lillete Dubey, Mukesh Chhabra, Sobhita Dhulipala and Shaan.

Directed by Nandita Das, "Manto" is based on the 1940's post-Independence period of India. It is produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc, and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Besides Nawazuddin in the title character, the movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as the 40's Bollywood superstar Shyam Chadda and Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife, Safia.

The film premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival and will release in Indian theatres on September 21.

IANS

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nandita Das Rekha (Film actress) Nawazuddin Siddiqui Deepti Naval Shabana Azmi Imtiaz Ali Mumbai Movies Arts & Entertainment Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood: Best of the Worst Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : As Fuel Prices Touch New High, Tamil Nadu Groom Gets Five Litres Of Petrol As 'Wedding Gift'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters