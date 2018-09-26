Reality TV Personality Khloe Kardashian Admits That She Really Misses Being Pregnant

The 34-year-old reality star, Khloe Kardashian who gave birth to her daughter True - whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson - five months ago, said she misses the days before her child was born.

She took to Twitter and wrote: "I miss being pregnant for a few reasons but I really miss being pregnant because I used to have an excuse to be antisocial and go to bed early and not feel any type of way."



Khloe has quickly got back to shape and regained her pre-pregnancy figure since giving birth.

IANS