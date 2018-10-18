﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Radhika Apte Expresses Her Full Support For #MeToo Campaign

Radhika Apte Expresses Her Full Support For #MeToo Campaign

Actress Radhika Apte said she will support sexual harassment survivors, who are calling out their alleged tormentors under the #MeToo campaign

Outlook Web Bureau 18 October 2018
Radhika Apte Expresses Her Full Support For #MeToo Campaign
Radhika Apte supports #MeToo campaign
Radhika Apte Expresses Her Full Support For #MeToo Campaign
outlookindia.com
2018-10-18T11:29:56+0530
Related Stories

While interacting with the media at the launch of new collection of Daniel Wellington watches as their brand ambassador, Radhika on Wednesday hoped that the film industry would come up with an "equal and genderless" system to tackle any kind of harassment cases.

On M.J. Akbar's resignation as Minister of State for External Affairs in the wake of the raging campaign, Radhika said: "There are so many people involved and there are more things which will come out. So, we can't comment on every individual case at this stage."

Radhika has been associated with Kwan Entertainment -- one of the biggest celebrity management agencies in India -- whose founder has been sacked after four aspiring actresses anonymously accused him of seeking sexual favours.

Asked whether she will disassociate herself with the celebrity management agency, Radhika said,  "I am completely and closely in contact with them. The people who are associated with Kwan have helped me and I have a great relationship with them. They are taking all required action as we all support the (#MeToo) movement."

"All I can say is that, as an industry, we are trying to come together and find a way of constructively making a system where we all have a safe environment and it's going on. I am part of that and I hope that we come up with a constructive system which is equal and genderless for every human being," Radhika added.

IANS

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Radhika Apte M.J. Akbar India #MeToo #MeToo moment #MeToo Movement Entertainment Arts & Entertainment Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : EU Leaders Decide To Shelve Plans For Brexit Summit In November Until ‘Decisive Progress’ Is Made
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters