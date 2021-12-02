Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Priyanka Gandhi Urges UP People To Raise Development Issues To Stop CM Yogi From Pursuing Politics Of Religion

"The politics of religion and caste will continue if people do not speak over matters concerning development": Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Urges UP People To Raise Development Issues To Stop CM Yogi From Pursuing Politics Of Religion
Priyanka Gandhi Urges UP People To Raise Development Issues To Stop CM Yogi From Pursuing Politics Of Religion | Outlook

Trending

Priyanka Gandhi Urges UP People To Raise Development Issues To Stop CM Yogi From Pursuing Politics Of Religion
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T20:22:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 8:22 pm

Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath for pursuing divisive politics based on religion. She further said that, "this will continue until people start emphasizing on development issues".

The Congress leader also claimed that it is only her party which is taking up development issues while others are playing the caste and religion cards, creating differences among the masses. "The chief minister does not think he is answerable to people. At the election time, he gets away talking about religion," Priyanka said at her party's "Pratigya Rally".

"Till the time roads of villages, employment and health are not the most important questions, you will continue to remain entangled in this kind of politics," she said.

Related Stories

Kashmir: India Hits Out At UN Human Rights Body Over ‘Baseless’ Report

Stressing that her party wanted to contest the elections on the development plank, the Congress leader said, "The pledge taken by us is based on important issues of development and your day-to-day life. People need to talk about issues concerning them," she said.

Referring to the recent withdrawal of agricultural laws by the Centre, she said the farmers’ stir is an example that even the government will have to "bow down" once people make up their mind and fight over issues. "Farmers made a sacrifice. Over 700 farmers were martyred. The prime minister did not observe even a two-minute silence in memory of those 700 martyrs," she said.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Recalling the Lakhimpur violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed, she said, "In October, son of a minister in the Narendra Modi government crushed farmers under the wheels of his Jeep. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have not said a word over it."

Criticising the BJP-led government, she said PM Modi has "no money for the uplift farmers and the poor" while he has spent Rs 8,000 crore for his plane and Rs 20,000 crore for the construction of a new Parliament building.

The Congress leader also regretted visiting Moradabad, her in-laws' place, after a long time. She blamed the BJP government for turning Moradabad, famous for its brass work, into an "andher nagari".

The trade has been ruined and the livelihood of about two lakh artisans finished due to wrong policies of the BJP government in the form of demonetisation and the GST, she added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 BJP Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Statehood: Omar Abdullah Goes All Guns Blazing In Jammu Road Shows

Kashmir Statehood: Omar Abdullah Goes All Guns Blazing In Jammu Road Shows

Naseer A Ganai / National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hit the road and held multiple rallies in Jammu in a first since the abrogation of Article 370 despite no elections in sight in J&K.

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Beasts Of Burden: Why Maharashtra Farmers Are Abandoning Their Cattle

Haima Deshpande / With farmers in Maharashtra reeling under crop failures and mounting debts, rearing milch cattle has not remained a profitable option.

Mumbai Test: Who Will Kohli Replace In IND's XI Vs NZ?

Mumbai Test: Who Will Kohli Replace In IND's XI Vs NZ?

Jayanta Oinam / With Virat Kohli making a return and rain forecast in Mumbai, India will be forced to make changes. Here's a look at India's likely XI.

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Maharashtra Farmers Look For 'Love' Amid Continued Woes And Degrading Social Status

Haima Deshpande / Maharashtra’s social fabric is undergoing a tough change. While the sons of farmers are finding it an uphill task to get brides, their sisters do not want farmers as husbands.

Advertisement