Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Are Back To Mumbai After A Final Bachelorette Pyjama Party

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are back in Mumbai after enjoying a fun bachelorette Pyjama Party in Italy before Priyanka’s wedding with Nick Jonas.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 November 2018
2018-11-08T11:23:51+0530

Priyanka Chopra truly knows how to keep her fans happy and to grab attention on social media. She is seen painting the town red with her ‘bride squad’. Her latest post shows she and her girl gang in payjamas and heels.

She took to Instagram to share the image in which she can be seen posing with cousin, Parineeti Chopra and to-be sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, among others.Priyanka and gang were in Amsterdam over the weekend to celebrate her impending wedding to Nick Jonas. She arrived back in Mumbai with Parineeti on Tuesday night and were spotted sharing a laugh at the airport.

Priyanka was seen in a red high-waist trousers with animal print top combo while Parineeti was seen in grey jacket and denims. Last month, the Baywatch star’s bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Achari had hosted a bridal shower for her at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe in New York City, which was attended by all her family members and close friends.

