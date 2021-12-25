PM Modi Announces Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group, Frontline Workers

In a sudden address to the country on Saturday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country will start Corona vaccination for the children belonging to the age group 15-18 and the frontline workers from January 3, 2022.

My address to the nation. https://t.co/dBQKvHXPtv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

In view of the growing Omicron threat, PM Modi said that India will soon start the booster dose for people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities as per recommendation from health experts from January 10.

“ We need not to panic but be careful and alert,” he said, urging caution against rumour and fear mongering.

“Despite geographical challenges, we have carried out world’s biggest vaccination programme in the past eleven months,” he said, adding, “Over 90 percent of the adult population in India has received the first dose of the vaccination.”