'Petta' Teaser: A Perfect Birthday Treat For Rajinikanth

The teaser of upcoming Tamil action drama "Petta" was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of megastar Rajinikanth's 68th birthday. The one and a half minute teaser features Rajinikanth with his swag on point.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of Rajinikanth in two avatars, sporting a handlebar moustache and a bearded look. Going by the visuals, the teaser is a nostalgic throwback to the Rajinikanth of the 1990s.

"Petta" marks the first-time collaboration of Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj. At the audio launch of "Petta", Rajinikanth said that Karthik directed him like a hardcore Rajinikanth fan.

"Karthik has a very different style of storytelling. He directed this film like a true Rajinikanth fan. 'Petta' is an entertaining throwback to the kind of films I did in 1990s. Karthik has extracted from me the kind of work I used to perform three to four decades ago," he said.

Rajinikanth went on to describe "Petta" as a "beautiful film" best suited for a festival release. The film marks the southern debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role. He plays a character called Singaar Singh in "Petta".

Gearing up for Pongal 2019 release, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran, Megha Akash, Malavika Mohanan and Sasikumar in key roles. In "Petta", which has been produced by Sun Pictures, Rajinikanth is rumoured to be playing a professor with a violent past.

Director Petta, Karthik Subbaraj shared the teaser with fans. He captioned the video as, "Here it is!! #Petta official teaser Happy birthday Thalaivaaaaaa!!"

IANS