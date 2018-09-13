Patanjali Forays Into Dairy Sector, Eyes Rs 1,000 Cr Business Next Fiscal

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 13 September 2018
Baba Ramdev at the launch of Patanjali Cow Milk
Courtesy: Twitter/@yogrishiramdev
2018-09-13T14:41:56+0530
Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Thursday announced its foray into the dairy segment by launching milk and milk-based products, including curd and cheese, targeting sales worth Rs 1,000 crore from the segment.

Besides, Patanjali had also ventured into frozen vegetable segment and has introduced products such as sweet corn, pea and potato fingers.

“We are aiming to have a business of Rs 1,000 crore next fiscal. This fiscal, we would have a business of Rs 500 crore,” said Baba Ramdev while addressing a conference.

The Haridwar-based firm has established a network of around 56,000 retailers.

We are targeting 10 lakh litre of daily sales, Ramdev added.

Besides regular milk, Patanjali would also introduce milk and allied products in tetra packs, he added.

The company would directly procure milk from the farmers through its network and would promote products from India-based breeds.

Our milk would be cheaper than other established brands by Rs 2, said Ramdev.

Patanjali also launched packaged drinking water under the brand name of 'Divya Jal’ in different pack sizes and has plans to introduce natural mineral water and herb infused water.

PTI

