Pakistan Arrests 16 Indian Fishermen For Violating Maritime Boundary

The Pakistani authorities detained 16 Indian fishermen for alleged violation of the country's maritime boundary.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 October 2018
Representative Image- File
The Pakistani authorities detained 16 Indian fishermen on Tuesday for alleged violation of the country's maritime boundary, security officials said.

 The Maritime Security Agency (MSA) said that three boats of the fishermen were also seized during the operation in open sea for violating the Pakistan's coastal territory.

The arrested fishermen were handed over to police for legal proceedings, Xinhua reported.

Pakistan and India routinely arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other's waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries were poorly defined and many fishing boats lack technologies on locating their precise places.

IANS

Outlook Web Bureau Islamabad Pakistan Naval and Maritime India-Pakistan International

