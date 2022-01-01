Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Over 1 Lakh 10-year-old Diesel Vehicles Deregistered In Delhi

"In compliance with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) direction, the Delhi government has deregistered 1,01,247 diesel vehicles that completed 10 years on January 1, 2022. Owners of such vehicles can apply online for NOC if they want re-registration in other states," said the officer.

Over 1 Lakh 10-year-old Diesel Vehicles Deregistered In Delhi
A traffic jam in New Delhi. | PTI Photo

Trending

Over 1 Lakh 10-year-old Diesel Vehicles Deregistered In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T23:54:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 11:54 pm

Over one lakh 10-year-old diesel vehicles were deregistered by the Delhi government on Saturday, leaving their owners with options of either retrofitting them with electric kits or selling them in other states after getting a no objection certificate, officials said. 

A senior Delhi transport department officer said that petrol vehicles older than 15 years will also be deregistered in the coming days. The number of such old petrol vehicles is estimated to be over 43 lakh, including 32 lakh two wheelers and 11 lakh cars, he said.

The transport department has warned that if any deregistered 10-year-old diesel vehicle or petrol vehicle older than 15 years is found plying on roads, it will be impounded and sent for scrapping. Owners of 10-year-old diesel vehicles now have the option to retrofit them with electric kits or sell them in other states after obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC) from the transport department, the officials said.

Related Stories

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

"In compliance with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) direction, the Delhi government has deregistered 1,01,247 diesel vehicles that completed 10 years on January 1, 2022. Owners of such vehicles can apply online for NOC if they want re-registration in other states," said the officer. The deregistered diesel vehicles include around 87,000 cars, and the rest include goods carriers, buses and tractors.

The transport department has empanelled eight electric kit manufacturers for retrofitting old petrol and diesel vehicles, including two and three wheelers, that cannot ply on the roads due to the NGT directions. The department is also in talks with other manufacturers of electric kits and more will be empanelled in the coming days, the officials said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Automobile experts said that retrofitting of old diesel and petrol cars and four-wheelers will cost Rs 3-5 lakh depending on battery capacity and range. The retrofitting of two and three wheelers will cost less depending on type of battery and manufacturers, they said. The empanelled electric kit of Etrio Automobile can be used for both petrol and diesel four wheelers. It comprises a 17.3 kW battery with a range of over 106 km. 

The other empanelled manufacturers are 3EV Industries, Booma Innovative Transport Solutions Renewable, Zero 21 Renewable Energy Solutions, VELEV Motors India Pvt Ltd. All these manufacturers have electric kits with different battery capacity for two, three and four wheeled vehicles, the officials said.

The kit for petrol two wheelers manufactured by Booma comes with a battery capacity of 2.016 kW and range of 65.86 km. "The cost of an electric kit depends on the range. We are currently providing kits for selected models of two wheelers. By March, we will roll out kits for all models of 100 cc to 150 cc motorcycles. The kit costs around Rs 90,000, if a range of 100 km per single charge is desired," said Srikant Shinde, CEO of GoGo A 1 Motors, which is empanelled by the department.

A transport department circular issued on December 29, said all departments, public sector units and autonomous bodies of the central government and the Delhi government have been advised scrapping or retrofitting deregistered vehicles owned by them. In another order, the department has relaxed the Aadhaar Card authentication for seeking NOC to transfer deregistered vehicles, in case of foreign nationals like those working in embassies and high commissions and MNC workers, and Indian citizens living abroad.

The NOC issued by the department will not be for the places which are identified by states as restricted areas for re-registration. The NGT had directed the states to identify areas where the dispersion of the air is higher and vehicular density is least. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Petrol National Green Tribunal (NGT) Driving, Drivers, Transport Automobiles Delhi Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement