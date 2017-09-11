The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 September 2017 Last Updated at 10:38 am National News Analysis

On Video, BJP Lawmaker Assaults Hawkers, Abuses Policemen In Mumbai

Outlook Web Bureau
On Video, BJP Lawmaker Assaults Hawkers, Abuses Policemen In Mumbai
Screengrab of the video
On Video, BJP Lawmaker Assaults Hawkers, Abuses Policemen In Mumbai
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

In an incident that has gone viral on the social media, BJP legislator Ameet Satam is seen physically assaulting local hawkers and verbally abusing police officials present there.

The BJP MLA from Andheri-West assembly constituency claimed that police officials failed to do their duty and demanded that their salary be paid to him as he is taking action against the hawkers.

"I have not committed any crime. A case may be registered against me if I am at fault. But, action should also be taken against police officials for allowing hawkers to operate freely," Satam said.

Advertisement opens in new window

When asked to comment over the complaint filed by hawkers against him, Satam said allegations are made when action is taken against wrongdoers.

Condemning the incident, Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe questioned if this is the good governance BJP wants to implement in the state.

"If this is the style of certain BJP leaders, is this their style of good governance they want to implement? The hawkers policy has been finalised with guidance by the Court and it is the government's responsibility to implement it across the state," she said.

"By abusing the police officers, the BJP MLA has insulted the police force. It is condemnable," Gorhe added.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Police & Security Forces Footpath hawkers National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Defence Minister Dismisses CAG Report Flagging Ammo Shortage As 'Factually Wrong', Says No Dearth Of Weapons With Forces
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters