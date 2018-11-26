﻿
The tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 15.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 November 2018
Composite: File Photos
India will be hosting the FIH Hockey World Cup for the third time, earlier occasions being in Mumbai in 1982 and in New Delhi in 2010. World's top 16 teams will fight for the coveted title in the 14th edition of the tournament.

The Odisha government has declared holiday for schools and educational institutions for the opening event. A communication from the Chief Ministers Office said that schools and educational institutions in Bhubaneswar will remain closed on November 27, while educational institutions across the state will remain functional till 1.30 pm.

Music Maestro AR Rahman will be performing both at the opening ceremony and at the World Cup Celebrations event. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit will be other star attractions during the opening celebration at Kalinga Stadium, while Salman Khan will be seen in action the following day at Barabati Stadium.

All You Need To Know About The Opening Ceremony:

Event: Opening Ceremony
Date: November 27 (Tuesday)
Time: 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
TV Guide: Star Sports Network, Doordarshan
Live Streaming: International Hockey Federation (FIH) official YouTube Channel, Hotstar

Music maestro AR Rahman had already shared the promo of 2018 Hockey World Cup anthem, 'Jai Hind India'.

The lyrics of the track, titled "Jai Hind Hind, Jai India", has been penned by the veteran lyricist Gulzar.

Rahman is joined by Indian hockey players and celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Sivamani, etc. in the video.

