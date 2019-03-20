Ravi Shastri's tenure as the head coach of Indian cricket team expires after the end of 2019 World Cup. And the BCCI will put up an advertisement for the post as early July midweek.

But there is very little chance of Shastri being replaced if the team reaches at least the semi-final in the summer's mega-event.

Under his tutelage, India have conquered their so-called 'final frontier' by winning their maiden Test series in Australia. Then, it was followed by their first ever ODI series win Down Under. They have also won ODI series in South Africa and New Zealand.

That alone makes him probably India's most successful coach. If he returns home with a victorious Indian team or at least after putting up a good show in the United Kingdom, then there will be hardly any objection to him continuing as the coach of the team.

Then, the narrative may well become the best Indian coach for the best Indian team. It will not be an exaggeration. And not to forget his 'cosy' relationship with skipper Virat Kohli, probably the most powerful man in Indian cricket today. There are murmurs that Shartri is the 'yes man' to the skipper.

In his defence at least, Kohli had dismissed those 'murmurs' as "the most bizarre thing" he has ever heard and added that Shastri is one guy he can speak to and can get an honest opinion.

Kohli also credited Shastri for his success. "I have made more changes to my game listening to him than anyone else in the past," Kohli added.

"His contribution ever since we started building this team is making people believe that they belong there. We all went through a tough time in 2014 (the England tour) and for me to able to come out of that, and Shikhar (Dhawan) in the 2015 World Cup, he can vouch for that. He (Ravi Bhai) knows how to get the best out of the players," said Kohli.

"It is mostly about man management at this level and Ravi Bhai has done that brilliantly. People are entitled to their opinion. We have to live our lives. We can't stop doing things which take place organically. Nothing is happening in a fake way.

"Everyone has a different personality and if someone's personality doesn’t fall into someone else’s comfort zone, that becomes a problem. So we are not out there wanting to judge anyone. He will finish one day, I will finish one day but cricket is here to stay."

Combine this glowing tribute from Kohli with that of the team's record in the last two years, then Shatri remains the favourite to continue as India's head coach.

Meanwhile, a senior BCCI official confirmed that Shastri's service contract doesn't have an extension or renewal clause. So the Indian cricket board will be forced to restart the process of hiring a new coach.

"From Anil Kumble's time, the service contract of the coaches and support staff don't have an extension or renewal clause. Therefore, even if India win the World Cup under Shastri's coaching, he will have to come through the fresh recruitment process even though he will be a direct entry into the shortlisted panel as the current coach," PTI quoted the source as saying.

"Shastri, Sanjay Bangar (batting coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach) and R Sridhar (fielding coach), their contracts will end with India's last match in the World Cup. With only 14 days left for the inaugural World Test Championship matches against the West Indies, we need to complete the process in due time. But everything will happen after the World Cup," he added.

The due process is to put up an advertisement on its website for filling up the various positions of support staff in the senior India line-up.

The former all-rounder replaced Anil Kumble as India head coach in July 2017.