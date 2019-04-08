﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  A Look At Nagpur Lok Sabha Seat From Where Nitin Gadkari Is Seeking Re-Election

A Look At Nagpur Lok Sabha Seat From Where Nitin Gadkari Is Seeking Re-Election

In 2014, Gadkari beat Vilas Muttemwar of Congress, who had won four times from the seat. This time Congress has pitted Nana Patole against him.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 April 2019
A Look At Nagpur Lok Sabha Seat From Where Nitin Gadkari Is Seeking Re-Election
A Look At Nagpur Lok Sabha Seat From Where Nitin Gadkari Is Seeking Re-Election
outlookindia.com
2019-04-08T17:17:43+0530

The Lok Sabha constituency of Nagpur, in Maharashtra, that houses the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11.  In the last election BJP’s Nitin Gadkari had won the seat, with 5,87,767 votes.

This time, Union Roads and Highways Minister Gadkari is standing for re-election from the seat, with Congress pitting Nana Patole against him.

Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency

A look at some main features of this important parliamentary constituency:

In 2014, Gadkari beat Vilas Muttemwar of Congress, who had won four times from the seat. Muttemwar was first runner up with 3, 02,939 votes or 27.92 percent of votes, compared to Gadkari’s winning with 54.17 percent of votes.

A look at the winning graph in 1999, 2004 and 2009, shows that Congress won the seat easily, but the BJP was always close behind. The BJP finally wrested the seat in 2014, defeating the Congress by a heavy margin.

The BJP had won the seat in 1996 when its candidate Banwarilal Purohit, two-times winner as a Congress man, joined the BJP. In the 2009 election. BJP’s Purohit lost to Muttemwar of Congress.

The Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Vidhan Sabha or legislative assembly segments of Nagpur - Central, East, North, South, Southwest and West.

Number of Electorate: In 2009, there were 17, 38,920 electors, which saw a rise in 2014, to 19,00,784. In 2019, according to the Electoral Roll, the electorate number is 20,58,314.

Voting percentage: In 2009, the constituency saw 50.7 percent voting, compared to 60.29 in 2914.

While Hindus are the majority religious group, comprising 73 percent, the second largest religious group in the constituency are the Buddhists -15 percent, while Muslims comprise 10 percent, and Christians one percent.

The total population of the constituency is 24,75, 695.

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nitin Gadkari Nagpur Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Infographics National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Why Using Recycled Cooking Oil Can Land Vendors In Jail
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters