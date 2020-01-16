Nick Jonas Gives A Sneak-Peek Into His 'Date Night' With Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas never fail to give us couple goals. Jonas' latest Instagram posts clearly are the proofs of their budding love for each other.

On Wednesday, Nick shared a video of him and Priyanka chilling together on a date night on his Instagram profile. In the video, both of them are seen wearing face masks. Nick says, "Date night.. Done right. Right babe?" and pans the camera towards Priyanka, to which she replies, "Right babe." The caption on Nick Jonas' post read: "Date night. Priyanka Chopra bro mask, wine and Tiktok."

Take a look at Nick Jonas' post here:



The couple never shies away from expressing love for each other. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra presented an award at the Golden Globes this year. The singer took to his instagram and shared a video from the red carpet, in which he is seen loveingly embracing Priyanka, while she flashes back an adorable smile at him. Referring to Priyanka as his "beautiful date", Nick wrote: "My beautiful Golden Globes date."

View this post on Instagram My beautiful #GoldenGlobes date. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 6, 2020 at 10:12am PST

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink", which also starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress' line-up of films includes Netflix's The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Netflix's superhero film "We Can Be Heroes" and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Nick Jonas was last seen in "Jumanji: The Next Level".