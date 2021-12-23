Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
NEWSFLASH: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Passes 'Anti-Conversion Bill'

Karnataka Legislative Assembly passes the "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021", popularly known as "Anti-conversion Bill" on Thursday.

NEWSFLASH: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Passes 'Anti-Conversion Bill'
Representational Image | PTI

NEWSFLASH: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Passes 'Anti-Conversion Bill'
2021-12-23T17:55:54+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 5:55 pm

Karnataka Legislative Assembly passes "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021", popularly known as "Anti-conversion Bill", amidst din. 

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited)

