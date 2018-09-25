﻿
New Telecom Policy Draft Likely To Be Discussed By Cabinet On Wednesday

It proposes to adopt "optimal pricing of spectrum" to ensure sustainable and affordable access to digital communications.

25 September 2018
Representational Image
The daft of the new telecom policy, also known as National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018, is likely to be discussed by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. 

"The draft NDCP is expected to be placed before the Cabinet for approval tomorrow," an official source said on Tuesday.

The government recently issued the draft NDCP, which once approved, will set road map for attracting investment of around Rs 6.5 lakh crore in the telecom sector.

Promising rationalisation of levies such as spectrum charges to rejuvenate the debt-ridden sector, NDCP seeks to provide broadband access to all with 50 mbps speed, 5G services and create 40 lakh new jobs by 2022.

It proposes to adopt "optimal pricing of spectrum" to ensure sustainable and affordable access to digital communications.

High spectrum price and related charges have been main concerns of the telecom sector, which is reeling under a debt of around Rs 7.8 lakh crore.

PTI

