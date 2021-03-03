March 03, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Need Permission To Park A Horse, Not Scooter, Maharashtra Official Asks Boss

Need Permission To Park A Horse, Not Scooter, Maharashtra Official Asks Boss

The official said he wanted to ride a horse to work as he cannot use his two-wheeler owing to some issue in his spine.

PTI 03 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Need Permission To Park A Horse, Not Scooter, Maharashtra Official Asks Boss
Representational Image
Pixabay
Need Permission To Park A Horse, Not Scooter, Maharashtra Official Asks Boss
outlookindia.com
2021-03-03T20:02:28+05:30

A Maharashtra government official from Nanded on Wednesday requested the district collector to allow him to tie a horse he wants to ride daily to reach his office on the campus of the collectorate.

This unusual request was made by Satish Deshmukh who works as Assistant Auditor in the Employment Guarantee Scheme department in Nanded district collector's office.

Deshmukh stated that he wanted to purchase a horse as he cannot use his two-wheeler owing to some issue in his spine.

He submitted the letter to collector Vipin Itankar on Wednesday, a copy of which soon went viral on social media.

"I have some issue in my spinal cord due to which I cannot use a two-wheeler to reach the office. I have decided to buy a horse for coming to the office in time. I request you that I be allowed to tie a horse on the premises of the collectorate," Deshmukh wrote.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

PM Modi's Photo On Covid Vaccination Certificates Flouts Poll Code: TMC Moves EC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Maharashtra Horses, Horse Racing & Horse Riding etc National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos