Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Nawab Malik Informs High Court : People Have The Right To Know About Sameer Wankhede's Dual Life

The NCB official, Sameer Wankhede had found himself amid controversy recently over `irregularities' during the arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, in an alleged drugs case.

2021-12-16T19:01:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 7:01 pm

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik informed the Bombay High Court that he spoke out against Sameer Wankhede as people has the right to know how the NCB official `lied' about caste to get his job. The NCP leader further said  that, he wanted people to know about the "dual life" Wankhede was living as "a Hindu and a Muslim".

"The materials published by me show the illegal manner in which Sameer Wankhede acquired his job and the illegalities committed by him during the discharge of his official duties, thus, the public has a right to know the truth related to the same," his affidavit added.

Malik's affidavit was in response to a defamation suit filed against him by Sameer Wankhede's father Dnyandev. He filed the suit in November after Malik posted a series of tweets claiming, among other things, that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim but submitted a false caste certificate declaring that he belonged to a scheduled caste to secure a central government job.  Dnyandev denied the allegation and claimed that Malik was targeting him and his family because the minister's son-in-law had been arrested by NCB officials led by Sameer Wankhede in a drugs case.

The minister said he started criticizing the central agency after noticing that it was going after celebrities for publicity instead of busting big drug syndicates. "Various illegalities have been committed by him (Sameer Wankhede) in raids conducted under his charge, which included high profile cases and cases involving Bollywood celebrities," the affidavit said.

"The material available also shows that Sameer Wankhede is leading a dual life, as a Muslim and a Hindu. He has illegally obtained his job under the SC category," the minister alleged.

Malik has also attached copies of Sameer Wankhede's purported birth certificate, school leaving certificate and other documents in support of his allegations.

(With PTI Inputs)

