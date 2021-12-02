Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' Gets Positive Response At Overseas Box Office

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu's recent release 'Akhanda' has started on a high note with good overseas box office collections and domestic collections from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

'Akhanda,' their third association together, released theatrically worldwide on Thursday, (December 2) and has opened to packed houses in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The film has grossed $325 thousand in North America from its premiere performances. This marks Balakrishna's highest premiere show collection, as well as the highest for Telugu films released in 2021.

Actor Naga Chaitanya and director Sekhar Kammula's 'Love Story' grossed 313 K dollars through premier shows in North America and 'Akhanda' has successfully broken the set record.

The film, produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy's Dwarka Creations., also stars actress Pragya Jaiswal in the lead role.

The film revolves around a ferocious and determined Lord Shiva devotee stands tall in the face of evildoers.