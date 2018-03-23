Zeenat Aman files rape case against Mumbai-based businessman on Thursday for allegedly raping her. The case was filed at Juhu police station.
“The accused has been arrested and produced in local court. The matter has been handed over to the Crime Branch. The investigation is on," DCP Crime Nisar Tamboli told PTI.
Zeenat Aman had filed a case of molestation by the same businessman in January this year, according to Deccan Chronicle.
Mumbai Businessman Arrested in Zeenat Aman Alleged Rape Case
