23 March 2018

Mumbai Businessman Arrested in Zeenat Aman Alleged Rape Case

Zeenat Aman had filed a case of molestation by the same businessman in January this year.
Outlook Web Bureau
Mumbai Businessman Arrested in Zeenat Aman Alleged Rape Case
Mumbai Businessman Arrested in Zeenat Aman Alleged Rape Case
2018-03-23T15:41:41+0530

Zeenat Aman files rape case against Mumbai-based businessman on Thursday for allegedly raping her. The case was filed at Juhu police station.

“The accused has been arrested and produced in local court. The matter has been handed over to the Crime Branch. The investigation is on," DCP Crime Nisar Tamboli told PTI.

Zeenat Aman had filed a case of molestation by the same businessman in January this year, according to Deccan Chronicle.

Zeenat Aman Mumbai Violence Against Women

