Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Many EDMC Councillors Test Covid Positive

Several public figures, including politicians, ministers have tested positive for Covid in the span of the last few days.

Many EDMC Councillors Test Covid Positive
A health worker arranges swab samples in a box, which were collected for COVID-19 testing at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. | PTI Photo

Trending

Many EDMC Councillors Test Covid Positive
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T23:32:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 11:32 pm

At least five ward councillors in East Delhi Municipal Corporation have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Thursday. Also, East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Wednesday was diagnosed with coronavirus infection, and is currently under home isolation.

Delhi is currently reporting a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, amid a scare of the latest Omicron variant, which is highly transmissible. "As of now, five EDMC councillors have tested positive for Covid," a source said. Mayor Aggarwal, however, said the number could be a bit higher, as many other councillors have also "reported sick" or " have symptoms".

"As a councillor or any other public figure, we owe responsibility to the people who elect us. And, as a responsible citizen, if any councillor is Covid positive, he or she must make that information public, for safety of themselves and others, including those who may have come in contact with them in the past few days," the mayor told PTI.

Related Stories

Explainer | PM Modi Security Row: Who Keeps The Prime Minister Safe?

Several public figures, including politicians, ministers have tested positive for Covid in the span of the last few days. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 4 had tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus infection. The national capital and the country at large is staring at an imminent third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Delhi is expected to record 14,000 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters here. The minister also said the city is in a comfortable position in terms of hospital bed occupancy and there is no need for a lockdown right now.

On Wednesday, 10,665 cases with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent, and eight deaths were recorded in the city. Mayor Aggarwal on Wednesday had said that this was the second time he has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, the last time being in June 2020. "I had a slight fever and sore throat, day before yesterday. Since, I had a few symptoms, I decided to get myself tested yesterday, and my report came positive for Covid," 59-year-old Aggarwal told PTI on Wednesday. "I have self-isolated and due to my condition, did not attend the special session of the EDMC House today to discuss the budget," he had said, adding, he has consulted a doctor to monitor his condition.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The East Delhi mayor, also a senior BJP leader, had last December gone to Varanasi to attend an all-India mayor's conference. "Corona cases have been rising, and we all have to be very careful, amid this surge," he said. "In June 2020, I was admitted in a private hospital for eight days, but thankfully had not needed oxygen support or ventilator support," Aggarwal recalled. 

-With PTI Inputs 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arvind Kejriwal Satyendar Jain New Delhi COVID 19 Home Isolation Omicron Covid-19 Positive Delhi Health Minister
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

'Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb': Kashmiri Women Journalists On Their 'Online Auction'

'Bulli Bai Has Made Us Numb': Kashmiri Women Journalists On Their 'Online Auction'

Naseer Ganai / The Bulli Bai incident has shocked Muslim women. Outlook spoke to several women journalists in Kashmir who claimed to have been numbed by the incident.

PM Modi Security Lapse Leaves Punjab Politics Heated Ahead Of Polls

PM Modi Security Lapse Leaves Punjab Politics Heated Ahead Of Polls

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab flyover on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

2nd Test: India Lose By 7 Wickets, South Africa Level Series

2nd Test: India Lose By 7 Wickets, South Africa Level Series

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 4 highlights of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers. Proteas won by 7 wickets to level series 1-1.

Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Seema Guha / The New Year is unlikely to see better ties Between India-China as MEA hits out at the Xi Jinping government over the recent construction of a bridge in Pangong Lake.

Advertisement