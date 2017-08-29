Man Kills Mother, Takes Her Heart Out, Eats With Chutney & Pepper

A 27-year-old drunk man killed his mother, took her heart out and ate it with chutney and pepper in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The crime came to light when the accused, Sunil Kuchakurni, was seen coming out of his home with blood dripping from his hands on Monday afternoon, reported mid-day.

Sanjay More, senior inspector of Shahupuri police station, told the newspaper: "Sunil, who works as a labourer at a construction site, is married with three kids. However, his wife stays at her maternal house in Mumbai, along with the children. On the day of the incident, Sunil, who was heavily drunk, had first gone to his neighbour's house asking for food. But when he did not get anything to eat, he went to his own house."

The cop added that after returning back to his home he fought with his mother and killed her in a fit of rage. Subsequently, he took her heart out and placed it on a plate, and ate it with pepper and chutney.

Kuchakarni has been arrested by the police and an investigation is underway.

Earlier in May, in another incident in Kolhapur, a 27-year-old man had killed his father after he was questioned for coming late to the house.

Rafique Mulla, who was in an inebriated state, killed his father Pirsaheb Mohammad Mulla (55) at their house in Shahu colony area.

Pirsaheb had sought an explanation from Rafique for coming late to the house. After this, Rafique got angry and stabbed his father with a knife.

Rafique had come to the house and asked his wife to open the door, but his father turned up and opened the door following which an altercation broke out between the two, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)