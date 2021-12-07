Madhya Pradesh Forest Officials Finds Out Injured Leopard Cub After Sixth Day Of Disappearance From Indore zoo Premises

Madhya Pradesh Forest officials managed to rescue the six-month-old leopard cub that had disappeared from the premises of Indore's Kamala Nehru Zoo six days ago, an officials.

The cub was spotted by some people near the forest department's office in Navratan Bagh and it was caught with the help of a net, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Narendra Pandwa told reporters.

“The leopard cub appears to be very weak as it had not been getting enough food. The animal has been sent to Kamala Nehru Zoo for a health check-up and treatment,” the official said.



The forest department had earlier rescued the cub, which was wandering in the forest area with injuries on its hind legs, after getting separated from its mother in Burhanpur district. The animal was brought to the zoo here for treatment on December 1, an official said.



Forest staffers had kept the cub inside a cage installed in a vehicle parked on the zoo premises on the night of December 1 and left after that. The next morning, when the zoo staff went to the cage to shift the cub, they found that the mesh of the cage had been broken and the animal was missing, zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav had said earlier.

