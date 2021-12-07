Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Madhya Pradesh Forest Officials Finds Out Injured Leopard Cub After Sixth Day Of Disappearance From Indore zoo Premises

According to eye-witnesses, the forest department's office, where the cub was found, is about 3 km from the zoo.

2021-12-07T17:55:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 5:55 pm

Madhya Pradesh Forest officials managed to rescue the six-month-old leopard cub that had disappeared from the premises of Indore's Kamala Nehru Zoo six days ago, an officials.

The cub was spotted by some people near the forest department's office in Navratan Bagh and it was caught with the help of a net, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Narendra Pandwa told reporters.

“The leopard cub appears to be very weak as it had not been getting enough food. The animal has been sent to Kamala Nehru Zoo for a health check-up and treatment,” the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Indore Madhya Pradesh Zoological & Conservation Parks Assam Forest Department Forest Department
