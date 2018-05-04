The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 May 2018 Last Updated at 5:55 pm Society

M.T Vasudevan Nair Wins ONV Literary Prize For Overall Contribution To Malayalam Literature

Outlook Web Bureau
M.T Vasudevan Nair Wins ONV Literary Prize For Overall Contribution To Malayalam Literature
File Photo
M.T Vasudevan Nair Wins ONV Literary Prize For Overall Contribution To Malayalam Literature
outlookindia.com
2018-05-04T18:02:25+0530

Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair has won this year's annual ONV Literary Prize, instituted in memory of iconic poet late O N V Kurup, for his overall contributions to Malayalam literature.

The award, comprising a cash prize of Rs three lakh, citation and a plaque, was instituted by the ONV Cultural Academy here.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would present the award to Nair, popularly known as M T among his admirers, at a function here on May 27.

He was selected by a jury comprising critic M M Basheer, K Jayakumar and Prabhavarma.

The panel also selected Anuja Akathoot's poetry collection, 'Amma Urangunnilla' for the young writer award, a statement said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau M.T. Vasudevan Nair Kerala Literature Awards/Recognition Society Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : UP CM Yogi Adityanth Cuts Short Karnataka Poll Campaign, To Visit Storm-Ravaged Agra
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters