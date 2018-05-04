M.T Vasudevan Nair Wins ONV Literary Prize For Overall Contribution To Malayalam Literature

Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair has won this year's annual ONV Literary Prize, instituted in memory of iconic poet late O N V Kurup, for his overall contributions to Malayalam literature.



The award, comprising a cash prize of Rs three lakh, citation and a plaque, was instituted by the ONV Cultural Academy here.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would present the award to Nair, popularly known as M T among his admirers, at a function here on May 27.



He was selected by a jury comprising critic M M Basheer, K Jayakumar and Prabhavarma.



The panel also selected Anuja Akathoot's poetry collection, 'Amma Urangunnilla' for the young writer award, a statement said.

(PTI)