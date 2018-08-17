Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises while holding together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics and superlative oratory, died in New Delhi on Thursday. He was 93.

On Friday morning, hundreds of people queued up in New Delhi outside the residence Vajpayee this morning to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

Heavy security arrangements, including deployment of police, traffic and paramilitary personnel, were in place around the 6-A Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in the Lutyens Delhi.

According to security officials present, the gates of the residence were thrown open at 7.30 am for the public to pay homage to Vajpayee.

The mortal remains would later be taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party's national headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Here are the live updates:

9.20 am

Chiefs of the Indan Army, Navy and Air Force pay their respects to the former prime minister.

8.50 am

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in Delhi.

8.30 am

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in Delhi.

8.10 am

The Delhi police have made elaborate security arrangements for the last rites procession. It will be ensured that the people who come to pay last respect and the commuters face minimum inconvenience and that there is no compromise with security, says Delhi DCP Madhur Verma.

7.45 am

Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi arrive at former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence to pay last respects. Javed Akhtar says,'very rare that a politician is respected across party lines. People with different ideology have also come as they love him because he used to love all'

8.00 am

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in Delhi.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in Delhi.

7.15 am

Trucks which will be a part of the convoy in which former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains will be taken to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters & for funeral.

Trucks which will be a part of the convoy in which former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains will be taken to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters & for funeral.

The final journey to the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal would begin around 1 pm.