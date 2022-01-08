Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1: Tom Latham, Devon Conway Punish Bangladesh - Highlights

Catch Day 1 highlights and cricket scores of the second Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Kiwis reached 349/1 (90) at the close of play at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

Devon Conway, left, and Tom Latham, right, were involved in an unbeaten 201-run stand. | Courtesy: Twitter (@BLACKCAPS)

2022-01-09T15:25:58+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 3:25 pm

The high of Mount Maunganui didn't last long for Bangladesh. After their historic eight-wicket win in the first match, Bangladesh found themselves at the receiving end of New Zealand batters in Christchurch. Mominul Haque won the toss and opted to bowl first, but the decision backfired as his rival number played a captain's knock, hitting an unbeaten 186 off 278 balls. Latham first laid the foundation with a 148-run opening stand with Will Young (54 off 114), then stitched an unbeaten 200-run stand with Devon Conway (99 not out off 148) as the Kiwis reached 349/1 (90) at the close of play. Ebadot Hossain, who set up Bangladesh's first-ever win in New Zealand in the first Test looked clueless and conceded 114 runs in 21 overs. Shoriful Islam was the only successful bowler for the visitors. For the record, the BlackCaps have lost just one match in their last eight Tests here and the Kiwis will hope to come good as a team in what will be Ross Taylor's final match in whites for New Zealand. Catch Day 1 highlights of the second NZ vs BAN Test match.

10:53 AM IST: Stumps

Mehidy Hasan with the final over of the day. And a single. 50 runs in the last ten overs. An unbeaten 312-ball second-wicket stand for 201 runs. Tom Latham not out on 186 off 278 balls with 28 fours. Devon Conway not out on 99 off 148 balls with 10 fours and a six. Well, Kiwis have done it. NZ - 349/1 (90)

10:31 AM IST: New Ball

Bangladesh take the second new ball. Taskin Ahmed returns for his 20th over. Devon Conway hits the fourth ball for a four, through cover. In the previous over, Conway and Tom Latham hit Mehidy Hasan for a four each. NZ - 332/1 (85)

10:16 AM IST: 300 Up

Ebadot Hossain returns for his 20th over. He's already leaked 100 runs without success. Devon Conway takes a single off the third and 300 for New Zealand. Two more singles. Conway (71 off 121) and Tom Latham (170 off 253) are in an unbeaten 154-run stand. NZ - 302/1 (81)

9:50 AM IST: Final Drinks

Najmul Hossain Shanto with his fourth over and six runs from it -- three singles and a three. Tom Latham (166 off 237) and Devon Conway (63 off 105) stand now worth 140 in 228. NZ - 288/1 (76)

9:31 AM IST: Conway 50

Fifty for Devon Conway and also a 100-run stand. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets his first over. A single. Tom Latham is also going strong, unbeaten on 157 off 219 Conway hit Mehidy Hasan for a four off the fourth ball then takes a single off the last to reach his fifty, in 83 balls. NZ - 267/1 (70)

9:10 AM IST: 250 Up

Tom Latham hits Ebadot Hossain for two fours in the pacer's 16th over. And 250 up for New Zealand. Hossain's leaking runs today. 0/93 with one maiden. Chastening.

8:52 AM IST: Another Big Stand

The second-wicket stand is growing. Already 83 in 132 balls. Skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway are on 133 off 182 and 39 off 64 respectively. And the Kiwis are scoring at a good rate, just under 4 and 40 runs in the last ten overs. NZ - 231/1 (60)

8:32 AM IST: Post-tea Session

Mehidy Hasan to resume proceedings. Devon Conway on the strike.

8:13 AM IST: Tea

Taskin Ahmed with the final over before tea. A single. New Zealand are in the driver's seat at Hagley Oval. 36 runs in the last ten overs with skipper Tom Latham (118 off 164) and Devon Conway (28 off 46) adding 54 runs in 96 balls. NZ - 202/1 (54)

7:58 AM IST: 50 Overs Completed

Taskin Ahmed returns for his 15th over. Devon Conway hits the first ball for a four. 37 runs in the last ten overs as New Zealand build another stand. 43 in 72 balls for the second wicket with skipper Tom Latham on 110 off 156. Conway on 25 off 31. NZ - 191/1 (50)

7:35 AM IST: Latham Ton

Mehidy Hasan with his 6th over. A single off the second ball of 45th over and 12th Test hundred and fastest of the lot (in 133 balls) for Tom Latham. The Kiwi skipper has hit 17 fours. NZ - 167/1 (44.2)

7:10 AM IST: Shoriful Strikes

Shoriful Islam gets the breakthrough. Mohammad Naim takes an easy catch at point. Will Young goes for 54 off 114. Devon Conway joins Tom Latham (93 off 114) in the middle. NZ - 148/1 (37.5)

6:54 AM IST: Young Fifty

Mehidy Hasan gets his first over. Will Young hits the fifth ball for a four to bring up his fifty, in 98 balls. NZ - 143/0 (35)

6:35 AM IST: 100 Up For New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain continues. A single off the fourth as Will Young plays it to mid-on. Hossain's figures: 0/49 in nine overs. 48 runs in the last ten overs. NZ - 118/0 (30)

6:11 AM IST: Post-lunch Session

Players are back for the post-lunch session. So far, it's all New Zealand. Ebadot Hossain to resume proceedings. Will Young takes the strike.

5:35 AM IST: Lunch

Brilliant start from New Zealand openers. Skipper Tom Latham unbeaten on 66 off 83 with 12 fours and Will Young 26 off 67 with three fours. Latham was given out twice, both LBWs to Ebadot Hossain on 16 and 18 in the ninth over, reached his fifty in the 21st over, in just 64 balls.  Bangladesh have so far used three bowlers -- Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Hossain. NZ - 92/0 (25)

3:31 AM IST: Play Begins

Taskin Ahmed with the new ball. Tom Latham takes the first strike. Will Young is his opening partner.

3:11 AM IST: Teams

One change for the Kiwis. Daryl Mitchell in for Rachin Ravindra. Big day for Ross Taylor. The veteran batter is playing his final Test match. Bangladesh have two changes. Mohammad Naim and Nurul Hasan are in for injured Mahmud Hasan Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Nurul Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

3:05 AM IST: Toss

Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bowl first against New New Zealand.

Bangladesh are clearly upbeat after their sensational win in the first Test. Ebadot Hossain's sensational figures -- he scripted the first five-for a Bangladesh pacer in eight years -- and skipper Mominul Haque's contribution both as a batsman and captain have lifted the spirits of this young team. New Zealand will hope for a better show from their pace attack. Trent Boult and Tim Southee looked quite cold at Bay Oval and will hope to make amends in Christchurch.

