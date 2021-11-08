IND Vs NAM, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: Semis Dreams Dead, India Want To Win For Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri

Technically, Monday night's T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12 match is a dead rubber. India's hopes of making the semifinals were buried on Sunday after New Zealand clinically dismantled Afghanistan to get the second last-four berth behind Group B toppers Pakistan, who had an easy outing against Scotland. But there is quite a bit at stake in this IND vs NAM match. For India, it's going to be a sentimental outing since this will be Virat Kohli's last match as India T20 captain. Also, Ravi Shastri will be ending his contract as Team India's head coach after a successful four-year stint. The Rahul Dravid era will start later this month with a home series against New Zealand. Namibia have been one of the 'finds' of this T20 World Cup. The Eagles have shown that they are gritty and will never go down without a fight. The chance to play a 'big' team like India is an extremely rare occasion for the Associate team from Africa. Players like David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann and JJ Smit will surely be spoiling for a fight. A good showing may even draw the attraction of IPL talent spotters. This will be the first-ever T20 International meeting between India and Namibia. Monday's fixture will be India's 150th T20 game. They have won 94 of those. Follow live cricket scores of India vs Namibia here.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams and Pikky Ya France.