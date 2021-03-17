After a hard-fought Test series which ended in 1-1 draw, Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the first of the three scheduled T20 international matches to be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. In Tests while Zimbabwe won the first match, Afghanistan bounced back to win the second Test by six wickets. Afghanistan might be novice when it comes to Tests, but there exploits in T20 are well-known. They have many experienced players in their line-up to give Zimbabwe hard-time in T20. From Rashid Khan to Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan boast a good squad. This, despite the fact that many of their experienced T20 players including Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Gulbadin Naib have arrived late due to visa issues and can't play the first match. This can go in Zimbabwe’s favour as they can surprise a weakened Afghanistan. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, here.

Teams: Zimbabwe: TK Musakanda, TS Kamunhukamwe, Sean Williams (c), W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, R Mutumbami (wk), RP Burl, DT Tiripano, B Mavuta, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava



Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad

