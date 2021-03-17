March 17, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: ZIM Win Toss, Opt To Field First

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: ZIM Win Toss, Opt To Field First

Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, here

Outlook Web Bureau 17 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: ZIM Win Toss, Opt To Field First
Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan and Zimbabwe skipper Sean Williams will face off in first T20I.
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20, Live Cricket Scores: ZIM Win Toss, Opt To Field First
outlookindia.com
2021-03-17T15:18:42+05:30

After a hard-fought Test series which ended in 1-1 draw, Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the first of the three scheduled T20 international matches to be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. In Tests while Zimbabwe won the first match, Afghanistan bounced back to win the second Test by six wickets. Afghanistan might be novice when it comes to Tests, but there exploits in T20 are well-known. They have many experienced players in their line-up to give Zimbabwe hard-time in T20. From Rashid Khan to Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan boast a good squad. This, despite the fact that many of their experienced T20 players including Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Gulbadin Naib have arrived late due to visa issues and can't play the first match. This can go in Zimbabwe’s favour as they can surprise a weakened Afghanistan.  Catch the live cricket scores  and updates of the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, here.

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS

Teams: Zimbabwe: TK Musakanda, TS Kamunhukamwe, Sean Williams (c), W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, R Mutumbami (wk), RP Burl, DT Tiripano, B Mavuta, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indian Contingent Cleared To Take Part In All England After Three Shuttlers Test Negative In Retests

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rashid Khan (Cricket) Asghar Afghan Abu Dhabi Afghanistan national cricket team Zimbabwe Zimbabwe cricket Cricket Live Blog Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos