Delhi LG Anil Baijal Rejects AAP Govt's Historic Decision To Deliver 50 Services At Doorstep

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, has rejected the proposal of doorstep delivery of 40 government services such as caste-birth-address certificates, licences, social welfare schemes, pensions, registrations, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, Sisodia said it is going to be a huge setback in Delhi government’s efforts to provide good and corruption free governance.

Sisodia tweeted,"Most of these services are already digital. Yet, long queues in offices. Despite digitalization, most people still have to run around govt offices with docs etc. Under doorstep delivery scheme, a govt rep wud visit ur house on a ph call to collect, certify n upload ur docs."

LG rejects proposal of doorstep delivery of 40 govt services like caste-birth-address certificates, licences, social welfare schemes, pensions, registrations..etc



LG sends it back for reconsideration. LG says digitalization of services enough. No need for doorstep delivery. 1/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017

Most of these services r already digital. Yet, long queues in offices. Despite digitalization, most people still hv to run around govt offices with docs etc. Under doorstep delivery scheme, a govt rep wud visit ur house on a ph call to collect, certify n upload ur docs.2/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017

LG has taken decision without knowing field reality. Announcement of doorstep delivery scheme was welcomed by all sections of society.



Huge setback in Del govt's efforts to provide good and corruption free governance.. 3/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017

Should LG have power to express difference of opinion with elected govt on such critical matters of public interest n be able to scuttle such measures? Public hugely suffering because of that... 4/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 26, 2017

The Delhi government, on November 16, had announced that it would roll out a scheme within three to four months to enable citizens to get 40 public services, including caste certificates and driving licence, at their doorstep.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

This is "home delivery of governance", which is being done for the first time in the country, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed while announcing the Cabinet's decision.

He had said that the government would hire a private agency to implement the scheme.

After the request is registered, the agency's 'Mobile Sahyak', will visit homes to collect details, documents and papers required to deliver the service. The officials will be equipped with all technical verification devices, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said in a press conference in New Delhi. The applicant would be charged a nominal fee which is yet to be decided.

Terming it "home delivery of governance", Sisodia on November 16 had said this is being done for the first time in the country.

To begin with, 40 services will come under the home delivery category and every month, 40 new services will be added to the list, said Sisodia. The scheme will be rolled out in two to three months. Citizens wanting to avail of the facility will be able to make their request to the call centre to be set up by the government.

"Various certificates such as caste, new water connection, income, driving licence, ration card, domicile, marriage registration, duplicate RC and change of address in RC, will be covered under the scheme in the first phase," Sisodia told reporters.

“For driving license, the applicant has to collect the form, fill the form, stand in the queue and then give the test. But, now on, the applicant needs to go only for the test,” said Sisodia. “It takes months to avail of any documents like caste certificate. But, now the government will go to the people at their convenience.”