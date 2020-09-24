September 24, 2020
Corona
Smart Watch Review

Kronos Alpha Smartwatch Is Your Perfect Workout Buddy

The device gives you the ability to choose from up to 12 sports modes, like indoor/outdoor running, cycling, sports, yoga, etc., along with a built-in activity tracker, 24-hour heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, sedentary reminder, and goal completion reminder. The watch is priced at Rs 3999.

Arshi Khanam 24 September 2020
In pursuit of developing a fitter and healthier India, Portronics launches Kronos Alpha - fitness tracker, the latest addition to their existing range of exclusive smartwatches. With an upgraded interface, this Smartwatch has fully-touch enabled controls, with a 1.3-inch HD color display. 

With a strong and astounding battery function, the watch also allows you to access all your Social Media and Smartphone notifications by simply synchronizing it with the Veryfit Pro app. All these smart features are accompanied by a sturdy, svelte design. Weighing merely 56.1 grams, this smartwatch is 5ATM (50m) water-resistant and comes with a 260mAh battery. 

 

 

 

