Kronos Alpha Smartwatch Is Your Perfect Workout Buddy

In pursuit of developing a fitter and healthier India, Portronics launches Kronos Alpha - fitness tracker, the latest addition to their existing range of exclusive smartwatches. With an upgraded interface, this Smartwatch has fully-touch enabled controls, with a 1.3-inch HD color display.

With a strong and astounding battery function, the watch also allows you to access all your Social Media and Smartphone notifications by simply synchronizing it with the Veryfit Pro app. All these smart features are accompanied by a sturdy, svelte design. Weighing merely 56.1 grams, this smartwatch is 5ATM (50m) water-resistant and comes with a 260mAh battery.

