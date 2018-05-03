Kolkata Metro Moral Policing: No Complaint Lodged, Metro Authorities Say No Evidence Of Assault

Kolkata Metro Railway General Manager (GM) Ajay Vijayvargiya on Wednesday condemned an alleged attack on a couple at Dum Dum metro station on April 30.

However, he said that no complaint was lodged by the couple and that there is no evidence of assault.

"We strongly condemn alleged attack on a couple at Dum Dum metro station on April 30. No complaint lodged by the couple. CCTV footage was analysed and no clear evidence of assault noticed," Vijayvargiya told media.

Earlier, as a mark of protest against a recent moral policing incident which had taken place in Kolkata Metro, youngsters offered free hugs to the people outside Tollygunge metro station.

"Hugging is not something visually perverted, it's a sign of affection," protesters said.

On Monday, a young couple was forced out of Kolkata Metro railway coach and thrashed by fellow middle-aged commuters at Dum Dum metro station for hugging inside the coach.

The photographs of the incident, clicked by an eyewitness, were published in a Bengali daily on Tuesday.

A group of students also held a protest in this regard at Dum Dum station on Tuesday.

Speaking out against the incident, noted author Taslima Nasreen had also tweeted: "A young couple embraced in Kolkata metro. It made a bunch of frustrated old losers angry. They beat them up. Scenes of hatred are allowed. Scenes of love are considered obscene."(ANI)